One person fatally wounded in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A person was fatally wounded during an incident in Hamilton Saturday night, police say.

Officers responded to a Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue around 7 p.m.

Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler says a car accident became a felonious assault.

When officers and medics arrived on scene, they found one victim who had been fatally wounded, Sgt. Ungerbuehler said.

Police have not released details about how the person was killed.

The investigation is active at this time and Hamilton police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

