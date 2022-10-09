Cheviot police investigate shots fired incident involving officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cheviot police are investigating an shots fired incident involving police that happened Sunday morning.

According to Cheviot Police Chief Emmett Stone, officers got a call around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle on Davis Avenue.

When police arrived, they encountered a person who hit the officer in the knee, Stone said.

It is unclear how the suspect hit the officer.

Stone states that the officer fired two shots. No shots were fired by the suspect.

The chief says that the suspect fled in the vehicle.

They are searching for a white Acura with Florida license plates on Kleeman Avenue.

This a breaking news story. We will update it as more details become available.

