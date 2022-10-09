Contests
Suspect arrested after hitting Cheviot police officer with car, fleeing scene, sheriff says

By Drew Amman
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 9, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he allegedly hit an officer with a stolen car earlier the same day.

The incident happened Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. on Davis Avenue, according to Cheviot Police Chief Emmett Stone.

A homeowner reported a man inside a running car parked in their driveway. Cheviot police officers arrived at the home and discovered the car, a 2015 four-door Subaru Outback with Florida plates, was reported stolen.

The suspect pulled away, hitting one of the officers while fleeing the area, Stone says.

The officer fired two shots, according to Stone. The suspect did not return fire.

The officer suffered a knee injury but is expected to be ok.

The suspect fled up North Bend Road, turned onto Kleeman Road and crashed in the woods, Stone says.

Sunday afternoon, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kyle James.

James was apprehended after K-9 officers tracked him in a wooded area off Kleeman.

He is charged with felony fleeing and eluding police, felonious assault, theft of a motor vehicle and theft of a gun.

Additional charges are expected, the sheriff’s office says.

James does not appear to be booked in jail yet as of this writing.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation is handling the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 513-586-5533 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 513-825-1500.

