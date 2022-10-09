Contests
Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says

Officer Eric Ney was shot in the face during a deadly officer-involved shooting in July
Officer Eric Ney, a 14-year veteran of the Clearcreek Township Police Department, suffered a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence situation on July 12.(Provided by family)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the face is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says.

Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes.

Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a gunshot wound while responding to a domestic violence situation on July 12.

The man who shot Ney, Mark Evers, 65, was shot by Sgt. Nicole Cordero, Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill said back in July.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office determined Evers’ cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell explained.

However, the coroner’s office could not conclude his “precise manner of death” because Evers also suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the prosecutor said.

PREVIOUSLY | Clearcreek Township officers will not be charged for deadly officer-involved shooting

A medical helicopter flew Ney to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition, though he was reportedly breathing on his own. The officer’s condition improved markedly over the next week.

Ney was discharged from a rehab center on July 30 but was readmitted to the ICU on Aug. 7 with several blood clots and pneumonia.

Doctors then discovered a hole in his skull allowing excess air into his brain. He had a temporary stent surgically installed, which doctors removed in early September.

Ney began physical and speech therapy a week later.

He was recently released from the hospital and then released from rehab, Ney’s family said.

Ney’s family speculated last month he might have long-term issues, including sinus problems, partial vision loss in one eye, and partial hearing loss in one ear. No word on whether those issues have materialized.

