Warming trend ahead of midweek rain chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday night won’t be as cold, but still poses threats for some patchy frost, especially in the southeastern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area. Overnight lows will range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s with mainly clear skies.

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. for:

Adams, Brown and Highland counties in Ohio

Bracken, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky

After a frosty start for some Monday morning, expect seasonably warm conditions with highs pushing into the low 70s with continued sunshine.

Tuesday is a bit warmer as highs rise into the mid 70s with mid-to-high level clouds increasing later in the day. The clouds are ahead of a frontal system that brings rain chances, gusty winds and another drop in temperatures.

Showers look to begin Wednesday around the lunch hour and be scattered through the remainder of the day. Showers will be more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning before leaving the tri-state mid-morning. The tri-state hasn’t seen measurable rainfall for the last two weeks, so any amount of rain will be welcomed. However, these showers won’t bring more than 0.25″ of rainfall Wednesday through Thursday morning.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will also be breezy with Wednesday seeing gusts up to 35 miles per hour, which will help warm up the tri-state into the mid-to-upper 70s! Thursday is also blustery, but with cooler air and will limit highs to only be in the lower 60s.

Chilly conditions take over for Friday, but more seasonable air arrives Saturday into Sunday. This is good news for BLINK fans because right now the weather looks great for most of the weekend, but we’re also monitoring Sunday with the potential for an isolated shower Sunday evening.

The rain chances next Sunday are a part of a system that may bring some big changes for the middle and latter half of the month of October, bringing well-below normal temperatures and drier air to the region once more and for a longer extent of time. Right now, the Climate Prediction Center has the tri-state in cooler than normal temperatures and drier than normal precipitation through the week before Halloween.

