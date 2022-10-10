19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

She was a passenger in a vehicle that stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane on northbound I-75 just after midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle was struck from behind by a semi with two trailers, sheriff’s officials have said.

The impact forced both vehicles across all lanes of northbound traffic and shut down the highway for several hours.

The vehicles came to a stop in the emergency lane, sheriff’s officials have said.

One person was reported to have a “major trauma” at the scene with “agonal breathing,” according to the initial Boone County emergency communication reports from the crash.

Agonal breathing occurs when someone is near death, not getting enough oxygen, and is gasping for air - usually due to cardiac arrest or stroke, according to the American Heart Association.

Pyles was airlifted to the hospital and remained in critical condition until she passed away.

The driver, Corbin Adams, 21, of Dry Ridge, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The semi-driver was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

Suspect accused of injuring officer in Cheviot to appear in court Monday
