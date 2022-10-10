911 calls released in deadly officer-involved shooting of homicide suspect

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office released several 911 calls that were made before Saturday’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

Hamilton police say officers were called to the 1900 block of Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton around 7 p.m. for an altercation.

Before they got to the scene, police found out that the suspect got out of the car and shot multiple rounds before fleeing, officers said.

911 caller: “They come out of Marathon and they spun, they hit another car and the guy has got a gun on him.”

Police initially reported this as a car accident that became a felonious assault at the Marathon gas station.

Once police arrived, they discovered that the altercation led to a shooting that left one person dead on the road, police said.

911 caller: “He just threw the body out.”

Jeff Black says he started to call 911 when he saw the suspect drive off, so he followed him.

“By the time I got there, he pretty much had it [the body] out, but the foot was still hanging in the driver’s side door and I saw him just put, drop it on the ground,” Black explains.

Black stayed on the phone with 911, giving them updates on the suspect’s vehicle and location.

He told the dispatcher the suspect pulled into someone’s driveway and began running between the houses.

Officers say the suspect’s vehicle was eventually found on Morris Road by Fairfield Township police.

Hamilton police responded and assisted Fairfield police in trying to find the suspect.

Police say two Hamilton officers found the suspect in the 6400 Block of Tara Brooke Court just after 8 p.m.

The suspect showed a handgun to officers, which prompted officers to shoot, police said.

Black’s 911 call: “They’re telling him to stop. He won’t stop. He’s running into the woods and they’ve got their guns drawn.”

Officers say the suspect was then taken to UC Medical Center, where he died.

Police have not identified the suspect, victim, or the officers involved.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating, and the two officers have been placed on administrative leave, which aligns with departmental policy.

Hamilton police are investigating the homicide. The Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) is handling the officer-involved shooting.

