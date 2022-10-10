Contests
Boy, 8, critically hurt crossing street in Bond Hill

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - In the latest pedestrian-involved crash in Cincinnati, an 8-year-old boy was struck and critically hurt by a vehicle late Sunday, police say.

It happened around 2 p.m. in Bond Hill, in the 1100 block of Laidlaw Avenue - just one day before police launched a city-wide traffic safety enforcement “blitz.”

Shawn Smith, 55, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Laidlaw when he hit the child as the boy crossed the street, according to police.

It’s unclear whether the boy was in a marked crosswalk at the time.

Cincinnati EMS transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries.

Smith was uninjured.

Police do not believe he was impaired or speeding.

Witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

