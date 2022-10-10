Contests
City of Cincinnati expands emergency alert system

The expansion to the CincyAlert system will now send a message if there is an active situation of either potential or confirmed danger in a public place.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new emergency alert system is being used to notify Cincinnati residents if there is an active threat.

The expansion to the CincyAlert system will now send a message if there is an active situation of either potential or confirmed danger in a public place, Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long announced Monday.

“What we do want to inform the public of is a situation where there is some type of active threat or danger to the public,” said City of Cincinnati Emergency Communications Center Director Bill Vedra explained. “This won’t be a real-time feed of every public safety incident in Cincinnati. We want to make sure that these alerts are limited to what people need to know to stay safe.”

An all-clear message will be sent to users once emergency officials declare everything to be safe.

“These alerts will come to you whether you are sitting on the couch at home, shopping at the store, eating out at restaurants, or on a walk with your family,” Long said. “We know how quickly false information spreads. We want to reduce confusion, fear and miscommunication by actively engaging with our citizens.”

To sign up, visit the CincyAlert website or download the Smart911 app.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

