East Price Hill crash into pole sends 2 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending two people to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm.

Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m.

Glenway is shut down in the area until further notice.

The people who were injured were taken in ambulances to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

Details on their injuries were not released.

This crash comes as Cincinnati police launch a traffic safety enforcement blitz on Monday.

It starts Monday and runs through Oct. 21.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.