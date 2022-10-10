Contests
FC Cincinnati hosting playoff watch party at TQL Stadium

The FC Cincinnati watch party at TQL Stadium will include half-price food and drink, giveaways,...
The FC Cincinnati watch party at TQL Stadium will include half-price food and drink, giveaways, a photo booth, a live DJ, and more.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is hosting a watch party at TQL Stadium Saturday for the club’s first-ever playoff match.

When FC takes on New York Red Bulls, fans can watch the match from the First Financial Club at TQL Stadium.

Season ticket members can purchase watch party tickets now. Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday.

>> FC Cincinnati winds final match to clinch first MLS postseason <<

The $5 ticket proceeds benefit FC Cincinnati Foundation.

The watch party will include half-price food and drink, giveaways, a photo booth, a live DJ, and more.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday, which is one hour before the No. 5 seed FC Cincinnati faces No. 4 seed New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

