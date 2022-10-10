FC Cincinnati hosting playoff watch party at TQL Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is hosting a watch party at TQL Stadium Saturday for the club’s first-ever playoff match.

When FC takes on New York Red Bulls, fans can watch the match from the First Financial Club at TQL Stadium.

Season ticket members can purchase watch party tickets now. Tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday.

The $5 ticket proceeds benefit FC Cincinnati Foundation.

The watch party will include half-price food and drink, giveaways, a photo booth, a live DJ, and more.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday, which is one hour before the No. 5 seed FC Cincinnati faces No. 4 seed New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena.

