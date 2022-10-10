First Alert Weather: Frosty start for some, here’s when to expect rain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The work week is off to a brisk start with temperatures in the 40s across most of the Tri-State and frostier conditions for some.

A Frost Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for our outer, more rural areas: Adams, Brown and Highland counties in Ohio and Bracken, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky.

Later, we’re in for lots of sunshine. The high temperature will top out near 72 Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer as highs push into the mid-70s with clouds increasing through the afternoon.

This will come before a frontal system brings rain chances, gusty winds and dropping temperatures.

Showers are expected to begin around lunchtime on Wednesday. These will be scattered for the rest of the day.

The Tri-State hasn’t seen measurable rain for the last two weeks, so any amount of rain will be welcomed.

Showers will be more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning before moving out Thursday morning. However, we won’t see more than a quarter of an inch of accumulation.

Wednesday and Thursday will both be breezy.

Gusts on Wednesday will reach up to 35 miles per hour, warming the region into the mid-to-upper 70s.

Thursday also will be blustery, but with cooler air that will keep the high temperature in the low 60s.

After an even cooler day on Friday as thermometers struggle to reach 60 degrees, more seasonal and warmer air will return for both Saturday and Sunday.

This is good news for BLINK fans. We’ll see lots of sunshine on both Friday and Saturday.

We are monitoring conditions Sunday.

Skies will be partly cloudy with shower chances.

This will be part of a system that may bring some big changes for the rest of the month such as well-below-normal temperatures and drier air.

Right now, the Climate Prediction Center has the Tri-State in cooler than normal temperatures and drier than normal precipitation through the week before Halloween.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.