Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Gas prices on the rise again overall, but could soon cool off in the West

The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week.
The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The national average price of gas is on the rise again, climbing for the third consecutive week.

According to GasBuddy, the national average is $3.92 per gallon, a 13.8-cent increase from last week and up 22.5 cents from a month ago.

“With OPEC+ deciding to cut oil production by two million barrels a day, we’ve seen oil prices surge 20%, which is the primary factor in the national average rising for the third straight week,” GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said in a news release.

On the other hand, De Haan said some of the refinery snags that have caused prices to surge in the West and Great Lakes appear to be improving, with prices in those regions to likely decrease.

“For now, I don’t expect much improvement in prices for most of the country, with California and the Great Lakes as the exception, with downdrafts likely in the days and weeks ahead,” De Haan said.

GasBuddy reports the lowest gas prices are in Georgia, Mississippi and Texas. The highest average prices are in California, Alaska and Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
A motorcycle crash on US-50 in Addyston.
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township, police say
Cheviot police are investigating a shots fired incident involving police.
Suspect arrested after hitting Cheviot police officer with car, fleeing scene, sheriff says

Latest News

Coroner and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is responding to scene on Bobo Drive on Sunday,...
5 dead after emergency call at South Carolina home, authorities say
Graeter's Ice Cream is bringing back the Chunky Chunky Hippo to celebrate baby Fritz.
Graeter’s re-releases Chunky Chunky Hippo to celebrate Fritz
Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to...
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
President Joe Biden is seen in this file photo. A small-business advocacy group has filed a new...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan