Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Graeter’s re-releases Chunky Chunky Hippo to celebrate Fritz

Graeter's Ice Cream is bringing back the Chunky Chunky Hippo to celebrate baby Fritz.
Graeter's Ice Cream is bringing back the Chunky Chunky Hippo to celebrate baby Fritz.(Graeter's Ice Cream)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Graeter’s Ice Cream is bringing back the Chunk Chunk Hippo to celebrate the birth of Fiona’s younger brother, Fritz.

The ice cream has a toffee ice cream base, salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles.

It can be purchased on Graeter’s website and can be shipped nationwide.

Proceeds from the Chunk Chunky Hippo will go to the Cincinnati’s Zoo.

Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo on Aug. 3, making Fiona a sister.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
A motorcycle crash on US-50 in Addyston.
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township, police say
Cheviot police are investigating a shots fired incident involving police.
Suspect arrested after hitting Cheviot police officer with car, fleeing scene, sheriff says

Latest News

Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from multiple traumatic injuries, according to...
Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified
UC Assistant Professor discusses Ohio's minimum wage increase expected in January
UC Assistant Professor discusses Ohio's minimum wage increase expected in January
Charm at the Farm to have final market of the year this weekend
Charm at the Farm to have final market of the year this weekend
Cincinnati Golf Classic raise money for American Cancer Society
Cincinnati Golf Classic raise money for American Cancer Society