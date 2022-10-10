Graeter’s re-releases Chunky Chunky Hippo to celebrate Fritz

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Graeter’s Ice Cream is bringing back the Chunk Chunk Hippo to celebrate the birth of Fiona’s younger brother, Fritz.

The ice cream has a toffee ice cream base, salted roasted peanuts and milk chocolate caramel truffles.

It can be purchased on Graeter’s website and can be shipped nationwide.

Proceeds from the Chunk Chunky Hippo will go to the Cincinnati’s Zoo.

Bibi gave birth to a healthy, full-term hippo on Aug. 3, making Fiona a sister.

Fritz chases his big sister Fiona across Hippo Cove! Bibi follows close behind! pic.twitter.com/NyDkNTVDod — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) October 10, 2022

