How to make Pastel Tres Leches cake in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Kenton County Public Library Programmer is offering cooking classes this month in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Dagmar Morales will be showing the class how to make Pastel Tres Leches or Three Milk Cake. This rich and moist cake compares to the taste of the Italian dessert, tiramisu.

Ingredients:

Directions:

Mix the flour and baking powder.

In another bowl, beat the butter until soft and fluffy.

Add the sugar and mix until well combined.

Add the eggs one at a time and mix well. Add the vanilla extract and continue mixing.

Gradually add the dry ingredients and keep mixing until well combined.

Pour into a buttered large gratin dish.

Bake in a 350° F pre-heated oven for 30 minutes or until fully baked.

Once out of the oven, poke all around the cake with a fork and let it cool for at least 30 minutes.

Mix all the milks together and pour the mixture over the sponge gradually. The sponge should absorb all the liquid. Place in the fridge until ready to decorate.

Beat the whipping cream until it starts to thicken.

Add the sugar and vanilla and continue whipping until hard peaks start to form.