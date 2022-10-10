Judge sets $750K bond for suspect accused of hitting Cheviot officer with stolen car

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect accused of hitting a Cheviot police officer with a stolen vehicle appeared in court Monday morning and received a $750,000 bond from a Hamilton County judge.

Jail records show that police arrested Kyle James,31, Sunday after the K-9 officers tracked him in a wooded area off Kleeman Avenue.

According to Cheviot Police Chief Emmett Stone and Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to Davis Avenue because a homeowner reported a man inside a running car parked in their driveway.

Cheviot police officers arrived at the home and discovered the car, a 2015 four-door Subaru Outback with Florida plates, was reported stolen.

James pulled away, hitting one of the officers while fleeing the area, Stone and McGuffey said.

The officer fired two shots, according to Stone. The suspect did not return fire.

The officer suffered a knee injury but is expected to be ok, Stone said.

Stone and McGuffey say that James fled up North Bend Road, turned onto Kleeman Road, and crashed in the woods.

Jail records show that James is facing one count of felonious assault, two counts of theft, and one count of failure to comply with a police officer.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation is handling the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 513-586-5533 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 513-825-1500.

Kyle James just made his first appearance in Hamilton Co. Court. He is the one accused of hitting a Cheviot Police Officer with a stolen car before being arrested on Sunday. His bond was set at $750,000 dollars. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/DAHLSkyDXI — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) October 10, 2022

