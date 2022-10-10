Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Judge sets $750K bond for suspect accused of hitting Cheviot officer with stolen car

Kyle James was arrested Sunday and is accused of hitting a Cheviot officer with a stolen vehicle.
Kyle James was arrested Sunday and is accused of hitting a Cheviot officer with a stolen vehicle.(Hamilton County Detention Center)
By Drew Amman
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect accused of hitting a Cheviot police officer with a stolen vehicle appeared in court Monday morning and received a $750,000 bond from a Hamilton County judge.

Jail records show that police arrested Kyle James,31, Sunday after the K-9 officers tracked him in a wooded area off Kleeman Avenue.

According to Cheviot Police Chief Emmett Stone and Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey, officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to Davis Avenue because a homeowner reported a man inside a running car parked in their driveway.

Cheviot police officers arrived at the home and discovered the car, a 2015 four-door Subaru Outback with Florida plates, was reported stolen.

James pulled away, hitting one of the officers while fleeing the area, Stone and McGuffey said.

The officer fired two shots, according to Stone. The suspect did not return fire.

The officer suffered a knee injury but is expected to be ok, Stone said.

Stone and McGuffey say that James fled up North Bend Road, turned onto Kleeman Road, and crashed in the woods.

Jail records show that James is facing one count of felonious assault, two counts of theft, and one count of failure to comply with a police officer.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation is handling the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Tip Line at 513-586-5533 or the Criminal Investigations Section at 513-825-1500.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township, police say
Cheviot police are investigating a shots fired incident involving police.
Suspect arrested after hitting Cheviot police officer with car, fleeing scene, sheriff says
A motorcycle crash on US-50 in Addyston.
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

Latest News

A 19-year-old Burlington woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on...
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
Suspect accused of injuring officer in Cheviot to appear in court Monday
Suspect accused of injuring officer in Cheviot to appear in court Monday
Cincinnati police are launching a traffic safety blitz on Monday, targeting aggressive drivers,...
Cincinnati police launch traffic safety enforcement ‘blitz’
Change this caption before publishing
Boy, 8, critically hurt crossing street in Bond Hill