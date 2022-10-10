Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Lost wedding ring found in brush pile after Hurricane Ian

This undated photo provided by Ashley Garner shows Garner's lost wedding ring lying in a brush...
This undated photo provided by Ashley Garner shows Garner's lost wedding ring lying in a brush pile after Hurricane Ian passed through the area, in Fort Myers, Fla.(Ashley Garner | Ashley Garner via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again.

She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.

“I just accepted that it was gone,” Garner said. “It was only a thing. It’s replaceable, and I just let it go. We knew the hurricane was coming, so we just kind of said goodbye.”

The family stayed at their home during the storm and went outside to clean up as soon as it had passed.

“We’re about 10 minutes into cleaning, and my husband is cleaning up the brush and the trees right next to the garage door,” Garner said. “There’s a pile of brush and trees, and he moves over one pile, and the ring was right there.”

Garner said she couldn’t believe they found the ring. Her neighborhood didn’t experience the destructive flooding that many parts of the state did. But 150 mph winds left massive piles of trees and brush throughout the area.

“I just sat on the curb, and I prayed to God and thanked him for providing and giving us a sign that there’s hope for the community,” Garner said.

Garner posted about finding the ring on Facebook earlier this week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots
Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
BCI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Fairfield Township Saturday night.
Homicide suspect dies following officer-involved shooting in Fairfield Township, police say
Cheviot police are investigating a shots fired incident involving police.
Suspect arrested after hitting Cheviot police officer with car, fleeing scene, sheriff says
A motorcycle crash on US-50 in Addyston.
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

Latest News

LSU FACES laboratory created a digital image of what the man might have looked like to help...
Authorities ask for help identifying deceased person found in Louisiana
Cincinnati Golf Classic raise money for American Cancer Society
Cincinnati Golf Classic raise money for American Cancer Society
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks toward the sideline after a sack in the...
‘Obviously it didn’t work’: Mistakes again cost Bengals in loss to the Ravens
Franciso Leal-Carranza
Man arrested on sex charge at Dave & Buster’s
A judge left this critique for her daughter saying, “tan a tad too dark for her age.”
Pageant judge critiques biracial 4-year-old contestant’s complexion, mom says