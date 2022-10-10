Man arrested on sex charge at Dave & Buster’s

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A 34-year-old man was arrested on a sex charge, allegedly involving a 12-year-old girl, at Dave and Buster’s arcade, sports bar and restaurant in Springdale over the weekend, court records show.

Franciso Leal-Carranza of Anderson Township was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center early Sunday on a felony charge of gross sexual imposition.

His bond was set at $200,000 when he made his initial court appearance in the case Monday morning. If he is released, he will be on house arrest with an ankle electronic monitoring device.

In court, Leal-Carranza denied the allegations and said what people saw isn’t what happened.

Three total witnesses reported seeing him with the girl in a bar, according to testimony during his arraignment.

Police wrote an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court they were called to Dave and Busters off Commons Drive along eastbound Interstate 275 for “inappropriate behavior that was observed” between a man and a 12-year-old girl and “several staff members reported seeing the two kiss.”

Police found the girl in the game room playing a motorcycle game with her younger brother, 9, and the suspect standing next to the 9-year-old., the court record states.

Police wrote in the sworn statement they were told the girl was standing in between the suspect’s legs “in a sexual way while the two were kissing. One of the bartenders advised (the man) placed his hand underneath the front of (the girl’s) shirt.”

The girl began to tell officers how old she was and the suspect “abruptly left his game and began walking away,” police wrote in the affidavit. “He was detained. He began to say that she had kissed him.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.