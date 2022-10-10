Motorcyclist killed in Middletown crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The motorcyclist killed over the weekend in a Middletown crash has been identified.

Christopher Parshall, 42, of Middletown, died from injuries he suffered in Saturday’s wreck on Roosevelt Boulevard, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m., Middletown police said.

Parshall died at the scene of the crash.

The coroner’s report says he died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Middletown police have not released information on what caused the crash. Speed and impairment have yet to be determined.

