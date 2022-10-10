‘Obviously it didn’t work’: Mistakes again cost Bengals in loss to the Ravens

BALTIMORE (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) -On the day after each of the first four Cincinnati Bengals games this season, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a moment in his press conference where he reflected on a situation he should have handled differently, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

There have been plenty of play calls, challenges and fourth down decisions that had Taylor admitting he made a mistake. On Sunday night, as the Bengals lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 19-17, at M&T Bank Stadium, Taylor had his worst four-play sequence as a play caller of the year as Cincinnati fell to 2-3 on the season.

“It’s pretty frustrating,” Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase said. “We got to know how to execute coming into that and know which play is going to give us the right play. I don’t think we did that.”

It was the turning point in the most important game so far in the Bengals season. With first place on the line in a primetime matchup between the two favorites in the AFC North, the Bengals had first down at the goal line in the third quarter with a shot to take the lead.

The Bengals could have tried running the ball up the middle, which worked successfully in the fourth quarter at the goal line. Taylor could have called four conventional plays instead of reaching into the grab bag and calling two trick plays the Bengals almost never have a reason to use.

Instead, the Bengals came away scoreless in a game they lost by 2 points. Ravens kicker Justin Tucker made a 43-yard field goal at the buzzer.

“When it doesn’t work,” Taylor said, “You wish you would have done something different.”

Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow (9) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens line backer Jason Pierre-Paul (4) in the first quarter during the NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kareem Elgazzar | Cincinnati Enquirer)

On first down on that drive at the end of the third quarter, Taylor called a play where the Bengals threw the ball to tight end Hayden Hurst that fell incomplete. On second down, Taylor called the “Philly special,” a trick play where wide receiver Tyler Boyd tried to throw the ball to quarterback Joe Burrow for a touchdown and took a 12-yard sack.

The Bengals have a Pro Bowl running back and a quarterback who was an MVP candidate last season. But on this play, Taylor had a wide receiver scrambling around the backfield with the ball, looking to make a 10-yard throw.

“We felt good about some stuff,” Taylor said. “But obviously it didn’t work.”

The Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) looks for running room behind Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Caras (64) in the second quarter during the NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kareem Elgazzar | The Cincinnati Enquirer)

The Bengals made up some of the ground they had lost with a 12-yard gain on third down. For fourth down, the Bengals were back where they started at the 2-yard line with a chance to take the lead.

Taylor called a shovel pass to wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr., who was lined up as a tight end on the play. The Bengals only needed two yards, and they ran a trick play for a receiver with five career catches in four NFL seasons.

“That’s part of the game plan, you’re preparing for fronts, seeing what other teams have done and why they have had success,” Taylor said. “It wasn’t really because teams were running downhill. It was getting stuff on the perimeter. We tried that and it didn’t work for us.”

Morgan Jr. said the Bengals had practiced the play before this week, but it was front and center in the game plan this week because of something Taylor saw with the Ravens’ goal-line defense.

When Burrow looked to pitch the ball forward to Morgan Jr., there was no angle to make the pass. The ball was knocked down, and the Bengals turned the ball over.

“We didn’t have a clear shot at it,” Morgan Jr. said. “There was nothing there.”

“I’m just running the play that’s called,” said running back Joe Mixon, who was pass blocking on both the Philly special and the shovel pass.

One week with the Bengals this season, it was a halfback toss that went for a loss on 4th and 1. One week, they pitched the ball to Ja’Marr Chase on 4th and short. In Dallas, the Bengals punted when they were in kicker Evan McPherson’s range. In Week 1, the Bengals failed to challenge a touchdown and spotted the Pittsburgh Steelers extra time by punting the ball early in overtime.

The drive highlighted some of the Bengals’ biggest issues this season. Taylor hasn’t had much reason to trust the run game because of the inconsistent play of the offensive line. When defenses prioritize taking away Chase, the Bengals don’t have many reliable ways to get a few yards when they need it.

Despite the botched opportunity in the third quarter, the Bengals took a 17-16 lead in the last two minutes. Burrow, Chase and Mixon each showed why they’re among the best players in the NFL at their position with star-level plays on a go-ahead drive that lasted nearly nine minutes.

Because of two sacks and another missed play on the offensive line, the Bengals netted just 22 yards on their first four drives. After that, the Ravens struggled stopping the Bengals, and Cincinnati nearly delivered a game-winning drive that lasted 13 plays and 70 yards in the fourth quarter.

With a few cut back runs by Mixon, two contested catches by Chase and a quarterback sneak by Burrow, the Bengals took the lead. They made it to the goal line on two of their three drives in the third quarter. Both times, the Bengals succeeded because of some of Mixon’s best runs of the year and patient decisions from Burrow as the Bengals slowly marched down the field.

“It had to be that way, they were taking away all of our deep shots,” Burrow said. “They were playing coverage soft. For the most part, they did a good job making us check it down.”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs after completing a catch in the second quarter during the NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium. (Kareem Elgazzar | The Cincinnati Enquirer)

Then for the third time this season, the Bengals defense couldn’t get the stop when the game was on the line. The unit was only responsible for allowing 14 of the 17 points against one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo deployed a series of play calls that the Bengals have almost never used, including safety Dax Hill and linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither for their biggest roles of the season.

The Bengals defense fared better against MVP candidate Lamar Jackson than any other team has this season, but they were one stop away from the win.

The Ravens got the ball back down 1 point with two minutes left. After making a first-down throw to tight end Mark Andrews, the receiving threat the Bengals were determined to take away, Jackson scrambled for 18 yards to put the best kicker in the NFL in field goal range.

The Bengals fell to 2-3, wasting an opportunity to jump out in front in the division.

“It’s tough,” Taylor said. “We’ve lost three games now on the last play of the game, that’s what I told the guys. We just have to keep taking our shots, and these things have a way of balancing out, and we are going to get some of these wins in these situations.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during the NFL Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Oct. 9 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. (Kareem Elgazzar | The Cincinnati Enquirer)

