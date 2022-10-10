UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash
He suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston.
A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
The 35-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.
He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Air Care, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.
He is listed in serious but stable condition.
The HCSO Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.