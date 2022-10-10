Contests
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

He suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
A motorcycle crash on US-50 in Addyston.
A motorcycle crash on US-50 in Addyston.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash early Sunday evening left a motorcyclist in serious condition.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on US-50/River Road near Germany Lane in Addyston.

A motorcyclist going west on US-50 collided with a van making a left turn out of INEOS, a plastics manufacturer, off Depot Drive, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by Air Care, according to Hamilton County Dispatch.

He is listed in serious but stable condition.

The HCSO Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

