Vehicle flips, crashes into pole in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A vehicle flipped on its side and crashed into a utility pole in East Price Hill early Monday, sending at least one person to the hospital, Cincinnati police confirm.

Officers called Duke Energy to the crash at Glenway and Fairbanks avenues just before 6 a.m.

Glenway is shut down in the area until further notice.

One person was taken by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

Details on injuries were not released.

