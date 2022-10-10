Warming trend ahead of midweek storm chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for sunshine and temperatures near 71 degrees Monday afternoon.

Tuesday is a bit warmer as highs rise into the mid 70s with mid-to-high level clouds increasing later in the day. The clouds are ahead of a frontal system that brings rain chances, gusty winds and another drop in temperatures.

Showers look to begin Wednesday morning with a brief break around the lunch hour. Scattered showers and even thunderstorms move in later in the day Showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning before leaving the tri-state mid-morning. The tri-state hasn’t seen measurable rainfall for the last two weeks, so any amount of rain will be welcomed. However, these showers won’t bring more than 0.25″ of rainfall Wednesday through Thursday morning aside from a strong thunderstorm that may bring up to 0.50″ at best.

Both Wednesday and Thursday will also be breezy with Wednesday seeing gusts up to 35 miles per hour, which will help warm up the tri-state into the mid-to-upper 70s! Some wind gusts will be higher in a few stronger thunderstorms, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Behind the front, expect blustery winds to continue through the weekend with gusts up to 30 miles per hour each day.

More seasonable air arrives Saturday, which is good news for BLINK fans because right now the weather looks great for most of the weekend, but we’re also monitoring Sunday with the potential for an isolated shower Sunday evening.

The rain chances next Sunday are a part of a system that may bring some big changes for the middle and latter half of the month of October, bringing well-below normal temperatures and drier air to the region once more and for a longer extent of time. Right now, the Climate Prediction Center has the tri-state in cooler than normal temperatures and drier than normal precipitation through the week before Halloween.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.