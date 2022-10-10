Bengals’ Zac Taylor responds to goal-line sequence, offensive playcalling

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Did offensive playcalling cost the Bengals a chance to take home a win in Baltimore Sunday night and, with it, first place in the AFC North?

Some Bengals fans think so.

It was a perceived issue before this weekend as well. The Bengals have gotten off to anemic offensive starts in three of their five games this year. When they catch fire, it’s a sight to behold. But that’s an infrequent occurrence, and otherwise the squad appears to struggle, trip and lumber, as if for long stretches of the game the field were littered with sprinkler heads.

The juggernaut passing attack of 2021 seems very much in the rearview mirror. The running game can’t seem to get going either, whether it’s stretch plays resulting in seemingly inevitable yardage losses or the image of Joe Mixon continually running into a wall of linemen.

Head Coach Zac Taylor came to the defense of the running game Sunday night, saying he thought Mixon ran hard downhill and that there were “some good perimeter blocks as well” before acknowledging “it was just too little, too late.”

But “too little, too late” is exactly a byproduct of those halting starts. So, is the Bengals offense too predictable? Too ambitious? Is there some sort of fundamental mismatch between the running game and the passing game?

Taylor was asked about the lack of rhythm on offense after the game. “We’ve given a lot of close games, and they’ve come down to the last play of the game,” he replied. “As a whole, we have to do better.”

One day later, he gave a somewhat longer (if equally vague) response to a question from FOX19′s Joe Danneman about whether there’s been any discussion about him giving up playcalling.

“It’s a collective on the headset every single play,” Taylor replied. “So whether it’s coming out of my mouth or someone else’s, it all gets the same end result. We communicate every play.”

Zac Taylor's full answer on if there's been any coaching staff discussions about him giving up play-calling. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/tGPQyY8Spp — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 10, 2022

And on the decisions late in the third quarter at the goal line? The Bengals offense had just orchestrated a beautiful march down the field and appeared primed to take the lead.

It was 1st and goal from the 2: Incomplete pass to Tight End Hayden Hurst on a rub route.

2nd and goal from the 2: A double-reverse pass that T.J. Boyd can’t throw away, loss of 12.

3rd and goal from the 14: Pass to Ja’Marr Chase for 12 years. Back where the offense started.

4th and goal from the 2: Shovel pass intended for Quincy Morgan that looked ugly from the start.

Fans livid that a run play to Mixon wasn’t called had this to chew on after the game from Taylor: “That’s part of the gameplan. You’re preparing against fronts, and you’re seeing what teams have done and why they’ve had success. It wasn’t really because teams are running downhill. It was kind of getting stuff on the perimeter. We tried that, and it didn’t work for us. And it did on the one play once we got Joe [Burrow] downhill, and then we snuck it in on the next play.”

Monday afternoon, Taylor said, “There’s some weeks we’ve done that. We’ve probably run the ball more inside the five yard line than we’ve thrown it by a wide margin over the course of the season. That’s something that we’ve really done. And sometimes it’s been good, and sometimes it hasn’t.

The #Bengals ran four plays inside the 5 yard line on Sunday night and didn't once hand the ball to Joe Mixon.



Why not? Is that modern goal line analytics? Is it something offensive coaches saw on film specific to Baltimore?



Zac Taylor's answer today. pic.twitter.com/KnVWYK7NO5 — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 10, 2022

The Bengals take on the Saints in New Orleans next Sunday at 1 p.m. They could be shorthanded again when they do.

Zac Taylor on Tee Higgins: Ankle sprain. It’s touch and go this week.



Zac Taylor on Jonah Williams: MCL sprain. We’ll see about practice as the week goes. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 10, 2022

