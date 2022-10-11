3-week-old boy admitted to ICU after being assaulted by father, sheriff says

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County infant has traumatic injuries across his body, and authorities say his father is to blame.

Cameron Rush is charged with child endangerment and felonious assault, both second-degree felonies, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Sherriff Robert Leahy did not describe how the injuries allegedly occurred but did note Rush admitted to being responsible for them during an interview with detectives.

He said they happened on or before Oct. 5 at an apartment where the boy lives on Lucy Run Road in Batavia Township, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy had significant leg swelling on Oct. 6, which prompted EMS to transport him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

Cincinnati Children’s staff determined after examining the boy he had several fractures to the head, ribs, arms and legs. Immediately they admitted him to intensive care.

Physicians determined the injuries were “non-accidental trauma related.”

Clermont County Children’s Protective Services notified the sheriff’s office that afternoon.

Sheriff’s detectives interviewed the parents at the hospital and then executed a search warrant on the apartment.

Rush admitted to the alleged assault and was taken into custody at the hospital without incident.

He is detained at the Clermont County Jail without bond pending his arraignment Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing, and the prosecutor’s office could add more charges for grand jury consideration.

