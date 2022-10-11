Contests
Amber Alert issued for Kentucky teenager

Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Center for...
Julissa Lovick, 16, was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Kentucky girl.

Julissa Lovick was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

She was seen getting into a blue Lexus ES350 with an unknown plate at the College View campus.

Lovick is described as 5′5″, 199 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing jeans, white shoes, a purple t-shirt, and a black jacket when anyone last saw her.

Call 911 or the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at 270-737-4217 if you have seen Lovick.

