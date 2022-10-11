Teenage girl provided with drugs, sexually assaulted for months, sheriff says

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 44-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old Batavia girl for nine months going back to January of this year.

The girl told medical staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center that the same man also provided her with marijuana edibles, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

A Clermont County grand jury on Tuesday returned a 46-count indictment against Gary Chisenhall, 44, of Batavia Township.

The indictment comprises 22 counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, 10 counts each of child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, and two counts each of gross sexual imposition and corrupting another with drugs.

The investigation began on June 30. A juvenile called 911 at 2:41 a.m. to report that they had gotten Instagram messages from another juvenile saying the other juvenile had been sexually assaulted.

The sheriff’s office tried to find the 151-year-old girl at her residence in the Olive Branch Townhomes off Old State Route 74.

Detectives discovered she was instead staying at a friend’s apartment on Stonelick Woods Drive. That residence, according to the sheriff’s office, belonged to Chisenhall.

EMS evaluated the girl and transported her to Cincinnati Children’s, where she allegedly told staff members she had been assaulted by Chisenhall.

She also said Chisenhall provided her with the edibles, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He took advantage of their intoxication,” said Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve of Chisenhall. It isn’t clear at this time whether there are additional victims.

The girl told detectives the sexual encounters with Chisenhall began in January 2022, the sheriff’s office says. She also said Chisenhall had given her a cellphone for communication, which she allegedly provided to detectives.

Chisenhall refused to speak with detectives.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested him Oct. 1 without incident.

He remains at the Clermont County Jail, held without bond pending his arraignment Wednesday.

