BetMGM Sportsbook coming to GABP as part of Reds partnership

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Great American Ball Park will become just the second MLB stadium with a sportsbook inside now that BetMGM is the official sports betting partner of the Cincinnati Reds.

On Tuesday, the Reds and BetMGM announced the partnership as Ohio moves closer to the start of legalized sports gambling on Jan. 1, 2023.

BetMGM, one of the biggest names in sports betting, will have its sportsbook open year-round at GABP starting in January. Currently, the only other MLB stadium with its own sportsbook is Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

The BetMGM Sportsbook will be located in the space now serving as the Machine Room restaurant on the northeast side of Great American Ball Park.

The sportsbook will only be accessible from outside the ticketed areas of the ballpark via the arena plaza-level entrance.

The new venue will allow fans to watch and wager on games all year long.

“With sports gaming coming to Ohio, the Reds sought to bring the highest quality operator to our ballpark for those fans who choose to participate in sports gaming, Doug Healy, Cincinnati Reds Chief Financial Officer, said. ”BetMGM is renowned for their expertise in entertainment and sports gaming, and we believe their brand best fits our high customer standards and will also help draw visitors to our city.”

Reds fans will be able to use the BetMGM Sportsbook app that offers the opportunity to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.