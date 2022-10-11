Contests
Death investigation underway in Hamilton

The Hamilton Police Department said officers were called around 12 p.m. to an area on Parrish...
The Hamilton Police Department said officers were called around 12 p.m. to an area on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway in Hamilton.

The Hamilton Police Department said officers were called around 12 p.m. to an area on Parrish Avenue near Hensley Avenue.

Detectives are at the scene now.

Hamilton police have not released any other information.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

