Jury sees key piece of evidence in Pike County massacre: Walmart shoes

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony is underway Tuesday as the fifth week begins of George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the Pike County massacre.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are expected to spend most of the day telling the jury about more evidence they found at properties connected to the Wagner family.

Last week, they told jurors about the searches and evidence - including hundreds of gun shell casings fired by the same weapon used in some of the killings - they collected at the Peterson Road home in Peebles where the Wagner family lived at the time.

They also told and showed the jury whey found in Wagner trucks and trailers used for storage nearby off State Route 41.

The Wagners left trailers and trucks full of items after they sold their home in late spring 2017 and moved to Alaska for about a year.

The family returned in the spring of 2018 and was indicted about seven months later, in November 2018.

Ski masks, brass catcher, bug detector found in Wagner trucks, trailers

In those vehicles, BCI also found shoes that the state considers a key piece of evidence: shoes Angela Wagner purchased at the Walmart in Waverly that matched shoes worn during the slayings.

BCI Special Agent Ryan Scheiderer is testifying first, returning from last week.

Here are the shoes and tag showing size 10.5

Another pair of shoes and the tread, mens size 11W.

BCI also searched the 1,000-acre plus acre Flying W Farms on Camp Creek Road in Lucasville owned by Billy Wagner’s parents, Fredericka Wagner and her late husband, George Wagner Jr.

The first search was in 2017 and the second one was in 2019, after Billy Wagner and his wife, Angela Wagner, and their two sons, George Wagner IV and Jake Wagner, were all charged with killing eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in April 2016.

Initially, Fredericka Wagner also was charged in connection with Ohio’s largest and most expensive homicide case.

Prosecutors initially accused her of lying during 2018 grand jury testimony about where she bought two bulletproof vests in 2016 (she bought them on eBay).

The obstruction and perjury charges were dismissed against her in March 2019.

Agents are expected to talk about finding the bulletproof vests at the property.

Wagner IV, who turned 31 Thursday, is the first of his four family members to stand trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder and other charges.

Prosecutors say the motive was to gain “custody and control” of the 2-year-old daughter of Jake Wagner, and one of the victims, 19-year-old Hanna May Rhoden.

The other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; two of her uncles, Kenneth Rhoden, 44 and Gary Rhoden, 38; her mother, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and both of her brothers: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16 and Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, as well as Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

Two of the Wagners, Jake and his mother, Angela, pleaded guilty to their roles in the killings last year.

Both are scheduled to testify soon for the prosecution against George Wagner IV.

Jake’s ex-wife, Beth, also will take the stand at some point.

The Wagner family patriarch, Billy Wagner, 50, is continuing to fight the charges like his eldest son.

Billy Wagner remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

