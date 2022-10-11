Lakota school board stops public comment at meetings amid superintendent controversy

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The school board that oversees one of the largest districts in the Tri-State, Lakota Local Schools, voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its meetings, effective immediately.

School Board Member Darbi Boddy was the lone vote against it, telling her fellow school board members: “Muzzling our community is a bad idea. It will not go well for you.”

Lakota schools educate more than 17,300 students who reside in Butler County’s Liberty and West Chester townships.

The public comment shutdown comes on the advice of Lakota’s attorney, who was the only member of the audience permitted by School Board President Lynda O’Connor to stand up and address the board Monday night.

Jonathan Roach with Frost Brown Todd law firm, cited a recently filed federal lawsuit filed against the school board and O’Connor, individually and in her official capacity, by resident Diane Hughes.

Hughes’ suit accuses the board of illegally restricting the constitutional freedoms of speakers who criticized the board and Lakota Superintendent Matt Miller at their Sept. 12 meeting.

Until now, the dispute appeared to be headed toward a resolution, the latest court records show.

“The parties represent that they have reached an agreement on Plaintiff’s motion for a temporary restraining order as it pertains to the Board of Education’s (Monday night) meeting,” reads the docket, signed Oct. 6 by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black.

“Accordingly, the motion for preliminary injunction shall be (suspended) to provide the parties the opportunity to discuss a final resolution.....On or before 10/20/2022, the parties shall provide a joint status report via email to Chambers.”

However, now that the school board halted public comment - about any issue - at its public meetings, it’s not clear how this will impact the “resolution.”

Black ruled in favor of a resident and taxpayer who sued the Princeton School District and School Board after he was denied the right to speak during public comment at their meeting on April 12, 2012, a copy of the decision shows.

Hughes’ attorney, Curt Hartman, who was at Lakota’s meeting Monday night, declined comment to FOX19 NOW.

The suit is one of three pending now against Lakota related to public records or public speaking at board meetings in light of the superintendent controversy.

Hartman filed another complaint on Hughes’ behalf last month against Lakota’s school board and Treasurer Adam Zink with the Ohio Supreme Court.

It accuses the school board of violating Ohio’s public record law by withholding the complaint about the superintendent that Vanessa Wells filed with the district on Aug. 22, shortly after she filed it with the sheriff’s office on Aug. 8.

Lakota provided FOX19 NOW a copy of Wells’ complaint when we asked for a copy back in August.

Wells, who successfully sued the district last year over Sunshine Law violations and then ran for school board with Boddy but lost, filed a complaint with the sheriff’s office that reported second-hand claims against Miller that she heard from his ex-wife, sheriff’s records show.

The sheriff’s office closed its investigation last month with no probable cause that Miller, 50, committed a crime and no charges were filed.

O’Connor announced at the board’s Sept. 12 meeting the district would have Miller investigated further.

They voted to hire a New York-based law firm that is charging Lakota $280 to $360 per hour, according to the contract on the district’s website.

Miller, meanwhile, has publicly said the allegations against him are false and he is the target of character assassination.

More than 550 people have signed an online petition to put Miller on administrative leave as of Tuesday morning. The website was created through an anonymous domain the day after the district opened its investigation of Miller.

He announced at a special school board meeting on Sept. 28 that he has fully cooperated with the sheriff’s office investigation.

Sheriff’s records show that he even talked to investigators at length without his lawyer present, as did his ex-wife.

Miller has said he’s also cooperating with the district-funded investigation.

“I will continue to devote my career, my life, to our kids and to our students, staff, administrators and our community and I won’t let bullies and rumors and false accusations deter me from that work,” Miller said at the meeting last month.

Most of the board continues to support Miller, who was chosen to be Lakota’s top administrator in 2017 after a national search. He is paid $192,000 annually and has a car allowance.

Boddy has repeatedly called for Miller to be put on leave and for the district to terminate him, citing matters related to his personal life that detectives confirmed during their investigation.

Since he has not been criminally charged, FOX19 NOW is not repeating the allegations.

Boddy has generated controversy since she was elected.

She campaigned against critical race theory and for parent choice on vaccines and masking in schools.

The district issued a trespassing notice to her after she made what Lakota officials say were “unannounced” visits on May 4 to two schools without notifying the principals as required for all visitors and took several photographs.

