Mega Millions jackpot reaches $445 million

By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) - If you are looking to try your luck at the lottery, the next Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday.

The jackpot has now reached $445 million, or a $226 million cash payout.

If a winner is drawn Tuesday, this would be the 12th-largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history.

The last jackpot, won on July 29, was worth nearly $1.4 billion, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

