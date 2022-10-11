Contests
‘Stay awake, your family needs you.’ OTR resident comforts shooting victim

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine early...
Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police confirm they are investigating a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Tuesday that sent one man to the hospital.

It happened about 4:15 a.m. on McMicken Avenue near Elder Street.

A man in his 40s was found shot three times: twice in his abdomen and once in his leg, police said.

He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in stable condition, they said, adding that his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Resident Rochelle Roe lives on McMicken Avenue. The sound of gunfire woke her up.

She tells FOX19 NOW she heard 4-5 shots and called 911.

Then she heard someone outside yelling ‘Help, help someone’s been shot,’ so she said she called 911 back to let them know there was definitely a shooting.

She hung up, went outside, turned left and said she walked down just feet to try to help the victim.

He was on his stomach on the sidewalk, she said. There was so much blood, at first she feared he was dead but then realized he was conscious.

She said she held his hand and tried to comfort him until the first responders arrived.

He was shot at least once in his right leg, she recalled.

“I was holding his hand, telling him ‘stay awake, stay awake, your family needs you’,” Roe, 47, said. “I’ve seen the gentleman before but I don’t know him.”

She walks along McMicken Avenue every day to take her young daughter to school at Rothenberg Preparatory Academy nearby.

It seems to her there hasn’t been a shooting on her street in a while, she said - but she knows the area is dangerous.

Moving isn’t an option so she is making the best of it.

Like doing her part to help someone in need.

“I can only go where I can afford basically,” Roe said. “It’s going to be bad everywhere. I shouldn’t say I am immune to it, but I am kind of used to the violence and the shootings.

“I just can’t get up and move. It’s not that easy. Times are hard right now. I want my kids to live in a safe environment. I don’t want them to fear for their life. I want them to wake up the next day.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

