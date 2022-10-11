Contests
Sunny Skies Tuesday, Warming Mid 70′s

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a daytime high of 74 degrees and sunny on Tuesday afternoon.

A cold front Wednesday into Thursday will bring the chance for rain showers Wednesday. In the morning it will only be scattered, light showers. However, by the late evening hours we will see a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Winds will be breezy all day Wednesday and Thursday with gusts as high as 35mph.

Rain will end mid-morning Thursday with dry weather through most of the weekend.

Blink Cincinnati begins Thursday evening and it should be dry as the event kicks off. Winds will remain breezy through the weekend. It will be chilly Friday with highs only in the upper 50s. Saturday will be warmer with a small chance for rain Sunday.

