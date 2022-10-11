Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Survivor of the July 4 parade shooting returns to school

Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.
Cooper Roberts is shown with his twin brother on Cooper's first day of third grade.(Source: Courtesy Jason and Keely Roberts/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The family of an 8-year-old boy shot during a July 4 parade shared images of his return to third grade.

Cooper Roberts is one of dozens of people who were injured when a gunman opened fire from the roof of a building in the Chicago suburb Highland Park.

He was in critical condition, and his parents and doctors feared he might not live. Now Cooper is joining his twin brother back at school.

He’s wheelchair-bound and can only return in a limited capacity.

Cooper’s parents said he’s sad he can’t participate in playground activities during recess, but overall he’s excited to join his classmates again.

The attack that injured Cooper also killed seven people. A 21-year-old suspect is in custody.

Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.
Cooper Roberts is excited to return to school, his parents said.(Source: Courtesy of Jason and Keely Roberts/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
A 19-year-old Burlington woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on...
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel...
iPhone 14 dials 911 when people ride roller coasters at Kings Island: report
A motorcycle crash on US-50 in Addyston.
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash
At Uncle Maddio’s Pizza in Minot, Sebastian Gutierrez stood out.
North Dakota pizza store employee signs with New England Patriots

Latest News

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting on McMicken Avenue in Over-the-Rhine early...
‘Stay awake, your family needs you.’ OTR resident comforts shooting victim
Tuesday Video Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast Update
Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine in recent days, and now allies are crafting a...
US, allies crafting response to Russia's assault against Ukraine
FILE - In this image taken from video footage run by TVB, the megayacht Nord, left, worth over...
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht