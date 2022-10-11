Contests
Thunderstorms possible this week

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday will be another dry day with temperatures warmer than normal. Clouds will increase with the high temperature in the mid 70s. A cold front will being to bring the chance for rain Wednesday. In the morning it will only be scattered, light showers. However, by the evening hours we will see a few thunderstorms and gusty winds. Winds will be breezy all day Wednesday and Thursday with gusts as high as 35mph. Rain will end mid-morning Thursday with dry weather through most of the weekend.

Blink Cincinnati begins Thursday evening and it should be dry as the event kicks off. Winds will remain breezy through the weekend. It will be chilly Friday with highs only in the upper 50s. Saturday will be warmer with a small chance for rain Sunday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

