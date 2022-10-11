VIDEO: Thieves take pumpkins, destroy mailboxes on the West Side

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thieves are stealing pumpkins from front porches and using them to bowl over mailboxes on the West Side of Cincinnati.

Jennifer Tierney lives in Mack near Green and Miami townships. She’s one of several neighbors to wake Monday morning to her mailbox damaged.

“Doors won’t close,” she said. “It’s all bent.”

Her doorbell camera caught the pumpkin thefts from her front porch. Two people with covered faces and hoods up are shown stealing decorative pumpkins from her front stairs.

Tierney says the thieves used the pumpkins to hit the mailboxes.

“Pretty frustrating, because now we have to replace the mailbox, and it’s an expense that’s not in the budget,” she said.

Tierney and her family have been living in their home for two years and have never experienced this before, even around Halloween.

“This is the time of the year where they make these pranks, and it’s not funny at all,” she said.

Tierney hopes for an apology—and some punishment.

“Community service, and definitely pay for the replacement,” she said. “Like, if we give them the receipt of what it cost us to replace it and they’d have to cover that cost.”

Tierney says she’s not going to let the damaged mailbox rain on her Halloween spirit. Still she hopes whoever is responsible will think of the repercussions and simply not do it again.

“It might have been funny in the moment to them, but it’s not worth it. It’s not worth a laugh for the frustration we’re going through.”

