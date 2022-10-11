WATCH LIVE: Pike County massacre - Testimony resumes in George Wagner IV’s trial

WARNING - Trial coverage could contain graphic images or language

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday in George Wagner IV’s murder trial in the Pike County massacre.

Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are expected to tell the jury about another search of property connected to the Wagner family as the prosecution continues to lay out its case against Wagner IV, 31.

BCI searched the 1,000-acre plus acre Flying W Farms on Camp Creek Road in Lucasville owned by Billy Wagner’s parents, Fredericka Wagner and her late husband, George Wagner Jr.

The first search was in 2017 and the second one was in 2019, after Billy Wagner and his wife, Angela Wagner, and their two sons, George Wagner IV and Jake Wagner, were all charged with killing eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families in April 2016.

Initially, Fredericka Wagner also was charged in connection with Ohio’s largest and most expensive homicide case.

Prosecutors initially accused her of lying during 2018 grand jury testimony about where she bought two bulletproof vests in 2016 (she bought them on eBay).

The obstruction and perjury charges were dismissed against her in March 2019.

Agents are expected to talk about finding the bulletproof vests at the property.