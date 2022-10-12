Contests
16-year-old girl dies after NKY crash: coroner

A 16-year-old girl died days after she was critically hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky,...
A 16-year-old girl died days after she was critically hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died days after she was critically hurt in a crash in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Ava Markus of Cold Spring was pronounced dead on Tuesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

She was taken to the hospital from a crash involving a semi-tractor-trailer and an SUV that collided on 4000 Alexandria Pike about 6 p.m. Sunday, Campbell County Fire Chief Dan Schultz said.

Firefighters extricated Ava from the SUV in five to seven minutes and transported her in an ambulance to the hospital, the chief tells FOX19 NOW.

Cold Spring police are heading up the investigation with the assistance of an accident reconstruction team.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

