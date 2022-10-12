8-year-old boy dies after car hits him in Bond Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 8-year-old boy has died, just two days after he was struck and critically hurt by a vehicle in Bond Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Deontez Hardy was pronounced dead on Tuesday at Cincinnati Children’s Hosptial Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was struck about 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Laidlaw Avenue - just one day before police launched a city-wide traffic safety enforcement “blitz.”

Shawn Smith, 55, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on Laidlaw when he hit the child as the boy crossed the street, according to police.

It’s unclear whether the boy was in a marked crosswalk at the time, police have said.

Smith was uninjured.

Police have said they do not believe he was impaired or speeding.

Witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2514.

