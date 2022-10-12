Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

BODYCAM: Deputies risk suffocation, rush to aid of NKY apartment residents

‘Guys, I can’t breathe in there!’
Two Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are being evaluated at the hospital after suffering from...
Two Boone County Sheriff's Deputies are being evaluated at the hospital after suffering from smoke inhalation while looking for residents in a burning apartment building.(Source: MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Body camera footage from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office shows two deputies run into a burning building to save those inside without regard for their own safety.

The blaze broke out in a building on Rosetta Drive in Burlington around 6:30 p.m. last Saturday.

The bodycam is from Lt. Christopher Hall.

“I went in, I couldn’t see,” Hall says at one point. “I couldn’t breathe. It was burning so bad.”

Hall was the first to arrive on-scene. He and another deputy charge into the building without oxygen masks to protect them from the smoke.

After two trips inside running door-to-door, Hall emerges, saying to his counterparts, “Guys, I can’t breathe in there! Man, I went in and I lost it.”

Later, a first responder remarked the smoke was “burning in his chest” and foresaw that he would need treatment.

The deputies ensured all the residents were out of the building even as they subjected themselves to asphyxia, torrid temperatures and the turbid, unfamiliar maze of the apartment building.

The sheriff’s office says the fire started in the basement. Fire officials determined it was an accident.

The resident who started the fire said she had pulled something out of the dryer, went to light it, and the fire started from there.

She says she’s grateful for the deputies’ quick response.

BCSO Lt. Phillip Ridgell likewise described their actions as heroic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
Clermont County school resource officer resigns amid allegations
A 19-year-old Burlington woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on...
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel...
iPhone 14 dials 911 when people ride roller coasters at Kings Island: report
A motorcycle crash on US-50 in Addyston.
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

Latest News

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown voices his support of Honda during a news conference at the Ohio...
Honda announces $4B+ Ohio investment to make EV batteries
Cincinnati police investigate a homicide on Reading Road in Paddock Hills Tuesday night.
1 shot dead, police investigating in Paddock Hills
Teenage girl provided with drugs, sexually assaulted for months, sheriff says
UC Health is making it easier for women to get screened for breast cancer with their mobile...
UC Health rolling out mobile mammography unit to improve access