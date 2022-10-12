BODYCAM: Deputies risk suffocation, rush to aid of NKY apartment residents

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Body camera footage from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office shows two deputies run into a burning building to save those inside without regard for their own safety.

The blaze broke out in a building on Rosetta Drive in Burlington around 6:30 p.m. last Saturday.

The bodycam is from Lt. Christopher Hall.

“I went in, I couldn’t see,” Hall says at one point. “I couldn’t breathe. It was burning so bad.”

Hall was the first to arrive on-scene. He and another deputy charge into the building without oxygen masks to protect them from the smoke.

After two trips inside running door-to-door, Hall emerges, saying to his counterparts, “Guys, I can’t breathe in there! Man, I went in and I lost it.”

Later, a first responder remarked the smoke was “burning in his chest” and foresaw that he would need treatment.

The deputies ensured all the residents were out of the building even as they subjected themselves to asphyxia, torrid temperatures and the turbid, unfamiliar maze of the apartment building.

The sheriff’s office says the fire started in the basement. Fire officials determined it was an accident.

The resident who started the fire said she had pulled something out of the dryer, went to light it, and the fire started from there.

She says she’s grateful for the deputies’ quick response.

BCSO Lt. Phillip Ridgell likewise described their actions as heroic.

