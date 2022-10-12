Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Chick-fil-A has slowest drive-thru service times, report finds

A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.(AP/Mike Stewart, File)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A recent report found one of the more popular fast-food restaurants in the U.S. lagging behind others regarding drive-thru service times.

The 2022 QSR Drive-Thru Report shared findings this month that Chick-fil-A drive-thru times were behind other popular fast-food brands such as McDonald’s, Dunkin’ and Taco Bell.

A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.
A report found that Chick-fil-A restaurants have the slowest drive-thru times.(QSR Magazine)

But the reason for the higher wait times was because of the restaurant’s popularity. QSR said it found that Chick-fil-A drive-thru customers were waiting longer simply because the restaurants were busier than its competition.

Chick-fil-A led all fast-food chains in the report with an average of more than five cars in its drive-thru, followed by McDonald’s with three and Wendy’s with a little more than two cars.

And according to the numbers, customers don’t seem to mind the wait, as chicken lovers gave a 93% approval rating for “speed of service” satisfaction, which only trailed Arby’s 96% rating.

Overall, the report shared that it included 1,537 completed shops from June until the end of July from 10 major fast-food brands in the U.S. for its findings.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
Clermont County school resource officer resigns amid allegations
A 19-year-old Burlington woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on...
19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash
The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel...
iPhone 14 dials 911 when people ride roller coasters at Kings Island: report
A motorcycle crash on US-50 in Addyston.
UC Air Care flies motorcyclist from River Road crash

Latest News

James Douglas Drayton is currently charged in connection to five murders in Spartanburg County,...
Sheriff: Suspect in 5 S.C. murders caught after armed robbery
Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
FILE - According to the listings, TikTok plans to provide warehousing, delivery and item return...
TikTok going big on U.S. e-commerce? Job listings offer clues
President Joe Biden speaks at the Summit on Fire Prevention and Control in the South Court...
Biden vows ‘consequences’ for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output