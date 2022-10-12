CPD officer planted Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalked her for weeks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty last week to stalking his ex-girlfriend.

Tyus planted an Apple AirTag on the woman’s car and used it to monitor her whereabouts without her knowledge for weeks, according to court documents.

At one point, he allegedly followed her into the home of an acquaintance and damaged property inside.

He allegedly made spare keys to the woman’s home without her knowing it.

He also allegedly sent her a text message threatening her, saying, “As if I can’t [****] up your life, you don’t know what I’m capable of.”

Court documents show the pattern of behavior existed on April 16.

Tyus was arrested June 17 and arraigned in Hamilton County Municipal Court on charges of menacing by stalking on June 27.

The prosecutor’s office produced the AirTag as well as Ring video footage to substantiate the claims last Wednesday in a response to a discovery request.

Tyus pleaded guilty one day later.

He received a sentence of five years probation, mandated counseling, court fees and an order to stay away from the woman.

FOX19 has reached out to CPD about Tyus’ status with the department.

