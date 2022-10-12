Cole cruises, Bader, Rizzo bash, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole cruised for most of the night, Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo homered and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in their AL Division Series opener.
Not even another Josh Donaldson baserunning blunder could slow the Yankees, who have won six straight postseason games against Cleveland dating to a comeback from a two games to none deficit in the 2017 Division Series.