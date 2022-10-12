Contests
Cole cruises, Bader, Rizzo bash, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1

Cleveland Guardians manager waits with players on the mound for pitching relief during the...
Cleveland Guardians manager waits with players on the mound for pitching relief during the sixth inning of Game 1 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
By RONALD BLUM
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole cruised for most of the night, Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo homered and the New York Yankees beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in their AL Division Series opener.

Not even another Josh Donaldson baserunning blunder could slow the Yankees, who have won six straight postseason games against Cleveland dating to a comeback from a two games to none deficit in the 2017 Division Series.

