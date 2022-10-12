Contests
Double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati

Police confirm they are investigating a drive-by double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police confirm they are investigating a drive-by double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati.

It was reported on East Seventh and Vine streets just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the victims was shot in the chest and taken in an ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center., police said.

The other victim, a woman, arrived at the hospital on her own in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to her leg.

No arrests were made. A black Ford Focus or Fusion may have been involved, according to initial reports.

