Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student pleads guilty to charges

BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A former New Miami softball coach could spend five years in jail and might have to register as a sex offender following allegations she had sex with a 17-year-old student.

Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, according to Butler County court records.

When she was indicted, she was also facing charges of tampering with evidence and furnishing alcohol to an underage person, which were dropped.

She will be back in court on Nov. 16 for sentencing.

According to the indictment, Rison engaged in sexual conduct with the student eight times in April 2021.

Rison quit her job at New Miami on May 3, 2021, the same day the alleged crimes were reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“In addition to what the child tells us, we do have recordings between Ms. Rison and the child of where Ms. Rison makes multiple incriminating statements in asking, begging the child not to report her to the authorities,” Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said in previous court hearings.

Officials with the New Miami Board of Education told FOX19 NOW that Rison coached girls softball and basketball. They said she began working for the district in August 2015.

In addition, the sheriff’s office said she was a teacher’s aide at New Miami.

“Ashley Ra-Nae Rison is no longer employed by the New Miami Local School Board. Effective May 3, 2021, Ms. Rison resigned from her position as Paraprofessional and Coach. New Miami Local Schools has no further comment at this time,” Superintendent Rhonda Parker told FOX19 NOW at the time.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said there was only one victim and “we [prosecutor’s office] are not alleging a rape by force.”

