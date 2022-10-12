Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Ex-New Miami coach accused of having sex with student pleads guilty to charges

Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition,...
Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, according to Butler County court records.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO (WXIX) - A former New Miami softball coach could spend five years in jail and might have to register as a sex offender following allegations she had sex with a 17-year-old student.

Ashley Rison pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of sexual battery and gross sexual imposition, according to Butler County court records.

When she was indicted, she was also facing charges of tampering with evidence and furnishing alcohol to an underage person, which were dropped.

She will be back in court on Nov. 16 for sentencing.

According to the indictment, Rison engaged in sexual conduct with the student eight times in April 2021.

Rison quit her job at New Miami on May 3, 2021, the same day the alleged crimes were reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

“In addition to what the child tells us, we do have recordings between Ms. Rison and the child of where Ms. Rison makes multiple incriminating statements in asking, begging the child not to report her to the authorities,” Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan said in previous court hearings.

>> Former New Miami coach charged with having sex with student, destroying evidence <<

Officials with the New Miami Board of Education told FOX19 NOW that Rison coached girls softball and basketball. They said she began working for the district in August 2015.

In addition, the sheriff’s office said she was a teacher’s aide at New Miami.

“Ashley Ra-Nae Rison is no longer employed by the New Miami Local School Board. Effective May 3, 2021, Ms. Rison resigned from her position as Paraprofessional and Coach. New Miami Local Schools has no further comment at this time,” Superintendent Rhonda Parker told FOX19 NOW at the time.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said there was only one victim and “we [prosecutor’s office] are not alleging a rape by force.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio,
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
Clermont County school resource officer resigns amid allegations
Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Dad arrested, admits to assaulting 3-week-old son rushed to ICU with broken bones: sheriff
Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
The Lakota School Board Lakota voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its...
Lakota school board stops public comment at meetings amid superintendent controversy

Latest News

Bellevue High School said it weighed several options before canceling the remainder of the...
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
George Washington Wagner IV sits during the trial. The trial of George Wagner IV resumes on...
Here’s who Wagners called day of Pike County massacre
Eastern Ky. woman who made national headlines in July flooding dies
8-year-old boy dies after being hit by SUV in Bond Hill
8-year-old boy dies after being hit by SUV in Bond Hill