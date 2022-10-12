Homicide suspect killed in Hamilton officer-involved shooting identified

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The homicide suspect who was eventually killed in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 8 has been identified.

Stephaun Jones, 25, of Liberty Township, is accused of killing 25-year-old Sidney Printup after a crash around 7 p.m. near the Marathon gas station on Fairgrove Avenue in Hamilton, according to the Hamilton Police Department.

Jones got out of his vehicle with a gun and started shooting at Printup, who was in the car with him, police explained.

After firing multiple gunshots, Jones fled the scene, officers said. Printup was dead when police arrived.

Officers say Jones’ vehicle was eventually found on Morris Road by Fairfield Township police.

Hamilton police responded and assisted Fairfield police in trying to find the suspect.

Police say two Hamilton officers, Officer Bryan Bowlin and Officer James Leisinger, found the suspect in the 6400 Block of Tara Brooke Court just after 8 p.m.

The suspect showed a handgun to officers, which prompted officers to shoot, police said. Police say the suspect was then taken to UC Medical Center, where he died.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating, and the two officers have been placed on administrative leave, which aligns with departmental policy.

Officer Bowling, 31, has been with the Hamilton Police Department for five years, according to the department. Officer Leisinger, 27, was hired by the Hamilton Police Department on Dec. 21, 2020.

Hamilton police are investigating the homicide. The Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

