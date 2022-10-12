Honda announces $4B+ Ohio investment to make EV batteries

CINCINNATI (AP/FOX19) - Honda says it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture battery factory in rural southern Ohio and hire 2,200 people to staff it as it starts to turn the state into its North American electric vehicle hub.

The company also plans to invest $700 million and add 327 jobs in a process of retooling three existing Ohio plants in Marysville, Anna, and East Liberty to prepare them for EV component production.

The Marysville plans it Honda’s largest U.S. factory.

The new battery plant, to be built jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, could see a total investment of $4.4 billion.

The plant site is off Interstate 71 near Jeffersonville, about 65 miles northeast of Cincinnati.

State officials say crews will start construction on the battery plant early next year. They hope to see mass production of the batteries starting by 2025.

“Today’s announcement is further proof that there is no better place to be right now than in the great state of Ohio,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

University of Cincinnati College of Engineering and Applied Science Dean John Weidner says the battery factory will change Ohio’s high-tech landscape and could benefit Cincinnati.

“It’s absolutely huge,” Weidner said.

Last month, Intel broke ground on the first of two new semiconductor fabrication plants outside Columbus as part of a $20 billion investment in Ohio.

UC and the Tri-State region is trying to capitalize on both investments by meeting the growing demand for skilled workers.

Those efforts include the Cincinnati Innovation District, which already features UC’s Venture Lab, the 1819 Innovation Hub and the new Digital Futures research building.

“It takes a very agile engineer to help get these projects running,” Weidner said. “It’s very exciting.”

Cincinnati City Council is also getting involved, at least as regards Intel. In February, council members approved a task force to identify locations in the city where suppliers in the Intel ecosystem could locate.

Cincinnati’s 2022-23 budget, passed in May, includes $7 million to purchase and make site-ready two 50-acre sites along I-75 for those suppliers, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

“The Intel investment is game-changing,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said at the time. “This will build on the momentum we already have around logistics and manufacturing around GE Aviation. This is a natural economic strategy.”

The Cincinnati Port and REDI Cincinnati are working together on the effort.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.