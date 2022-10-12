Contests
Man killed, woman hurt in Paddock Hills double shooting, crash

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man is dead and a woman is undergoing treatment for serious injuries at a hospital after a double shooting and car crash in Paddock Hills Tuesday night, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say someone shot at the two inside a vehicle that crashed then into one of the garage doors Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road about 6:30 p.m., police say.

Monty Reid was pronounced dead, and the woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call detectives at 513-352-3542.

This would mark the 64th homicide in Cincinnati so far in 2022, according to City data.

The count is down significantly from the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 but still above years prior.

