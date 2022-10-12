Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Mason High School Marching Band returns to Rose Parade in 2024

Mason High School’s marching band will perform before a national audience at the 2024...
Mason High School’s marching band will perform before a national audience at the 2024 Tournament of Rose Parade, Mason Bands announced on Facebook early Wednesday.(Mason Bands Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mason High School Marching Band will perform before a national audience at the 2024 Tournament of Rose Parade, Mason Bands announced on Facebook early Wednesday.

“Do you remember watching #WithPride when our William Mason High School Marching Band rang in 2016 with a 5.5 mile trip down Colorado Boulevard in the Rose Parade? Guess who is traveling to Pasadena to perform in front of 80 million parade fans in 2024?

“Congratulations to Mason Bands students, directors, and families for earning this coveted honor! #MasonMomentum”

The annual event is a New Year’s tradition with bands from across the country, floral-decorated floats and more in Pasadena, Calif.

No local bands are playing in the 134th Rose Parade, which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clermont County school resource officer resigns amid allegations
Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio,
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
Hunter McKinzie
8 months after cancer diagnosis, Tri-State teen returns to football field
Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Dad arrested, admits to assaulting 3-week-old son rushed to ICU with broken bones: sheriff
The Hamilton Police Department said officers were called around 12 p.m. to an area on Parrish...
Death investigation underway in Hamilton

Latest News

Cincinnati Children's Hospital
Dad arrested, admits to assaulting 3-week-old son rushed to ICU with broken bones: sheriff
A 27-year-old man is dead and a woman is undergoing treatment for serious injuries at a...
Man killed, woman hurt in Paddock Hills double shooting, crash
A worker was critically hurt when he fell into a machine and became trapped inside at a Green...
Worker critically hurt at Green Township factory
Police confirm they are investigating a drive-by double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati.
Double shooting in Downtown Cincinnati