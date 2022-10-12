Mason High School Marching Band returns to Rose Parade in 2024

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mason High School Marching Band will perform before a national audience at the 2024 Tournament of Rose Parade, Mason Bands announced on Facebook early Wednesday.

“Do you remember watching #WithPride when our William Mason High School Marching Band rang in 2016 with a 5.5 mile trip down Colorado Boulevard in the Rose Parade? Guess who is traveling to Pasadena to perform in front of 80 million parade fans in 2024?

“Congratulations to Mason Bands students, directors, and families for earning this coveted honor! #MasonMomentum”

The annual event is a New Year’s tradition with bands from across the country, floral-decorated floats and more in Pasadena, Calif.

No local bands are playing in the 134th Rose Parade, which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2023.

